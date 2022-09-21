Pics: Raju Srivastava's death draws grieving fans outside his Kanpur residence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Raju Srivastava died at 58

Pictures of fans, friends and relatives gathering outside the Kidwai Nagar residence of comedian Raju Srivastava in Kanpur following the news of his demise in Delhi on Wednesday. Soon after the news of Srivastava's death was flashed in the media, friends, relatives and fans reached his Kanpur residence where his family members reside, to pay their heartfelt tributes.

While mourning for the comic-actor, fans recalled his spectacular personality and how grounded he was throughout his life despite making a name for himself.

Talking to PTI on phone, Srivastava's close friend Sanjay Bajpai said that he had gone to AIIMS in Delhi to take stock of his friend's health recently and stayed there for over three days.

Choking with emotion, Bajpai said he had no words to describe the loss. He said that Srivastava’s family has informed that the funeral would be held at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi on Thursday.

Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha was also snapped outside AIIMS hospital while his mortal remains were being carried.

Srivastava, who died on Wednesday after more than 40 days in Delhi’s AIIMS, was only 58. Bajpai further confirmed that Srivastava's wife Shikha, son Ayushman and daughter Antara were at AIIMS and have decided that the cremation will be held in Delhi on Thursday morning.

Shyam Shukla, Srivastava's childhood friend in Kanpur, who received a call from the family informing him of his friend’s death, said that it was the most unfortunate news that he received as he had been praying for his good health.

"We have been friends since childhood. Despite being so famed he was so grounded. Whenever he used to come to Kanpur, he used to meet everyone,” he said.

Raju was born in a middle-class family on December 25, 1963. He gained national acclaim during his run on 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' and his stage character 'Gajodhar Bhaiya' was also very popular. He was known for his acute scrutiny and comical timing about various aspects of life.

The comedian was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack. He was experiencing chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. Post this, his trainer took him to the hospital.

Reportedly, the 58-year-old was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. After staying on the ventilator for several weeks, Raju finally passed away on September 21.

