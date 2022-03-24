Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/SAREGAMA Old video of Virat Kohli singing Lata Mangeshkar’s song 'Jo Wada Kiya Woh' goes viral. Seen yet?

It has been months since the demise of Lata Mangeshkar but her memories come rushing back every now and then when we listen to her songs. Yet another incident took place when an old video of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli singing the popular song of the Nightingale 'Jo Wada Kiya Woh' went viral. Shared on Facebook by the music label Saregama, the viral clip captured Virat along with Bangladeshi singer Fahmida Nabihas singing a rendition of the popular song. The video was shared with a caption reading, "This duo's performance on Jo Wada Kiya Hai Wo Nibhaana Padega is simply wonderful!" Interestingly, the video was shared by Kohli himself in the year 2016 and was recorded at an Indian High Commission gathering.

The cricketer while sharing the same wrote, "Few moments back at the Indian high commission gathering. Thanks @yuvisofficial for the video paji. I love this song."

Undoubtedly, it was a million-dollar throwback video and left the fans in a state of nostalgia. Ever since it has been shared, it has garnered over 23,000 likes and several comments.

A person commented, "Virat is awesome. He can do everything. There is nothing in the world, he can’t do. Nice singing, really liked it so much." A fan wrote, "Wow. Just love it," while another one commented, "This video stays rent free in my mind and heart."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Virat's actress-wife treated everyone with another video of the cricketer in which he can be seen in the attire of a Sardar. The commercial seemed to be that of an interior decoration company and was shared by Anushka on Instagram.

Alongside she wrote, "For some reason, Virat decided to overestimate the power of a common clip. Thankfully @livspace interiors are not just stunning but smart too."

On the work front, Anusha is all set for the release of the sports drama Chakda Xpress. The actress will be seen stepping into the shoes of popular cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the film that will release on Netflix.