Noida Supertech Twin Towers demolition: Residents gear up to vacate their homes | Exclusive pics, videos

Follow us on Image Source : PRERNA YADAV Noida Supertech Twin Towers demolition

Noida's Supertech Twin Towers with a height of almost 100 metres which is taller than the Qutub Minar will be reduced to rubble at 2.30 pm on August 28. It is reported that the demolition will leave behind a whopping 55,000 tonnes of debris. This has gripped the people of the nearby societies with the fear of the unknown as they are asked to vacate their homes. With just a few hours left for the demolition of the Apex (32-storey) and Ceyane (29-storey) Twin Towers, people of ATS Village and Supertech Emerald Court are gearing up and taking special precautions to avoid any sort of damage to their property.

The authorities have managed to cover the swimming pool area, parks, tennis courts and plants with black plastic sheets.

Image Source : PRERNA YADAVNoida Supertech Twin Towers

Image Source : PRERNA YADAVNoida Supertech Twin Towers

People have made sure to seal the cupboards of the kitchens and television cabinets as well. Residents have kept their valuables in lockers and have taken down the painting, wall clocks and other things mounted on the walls.

Image Source : PRERNA YADAVNoida Supertech Twin Towers demolition

Image Source : PRERNA YADAVNoida Supertech Twin Towers demolition

Residents have sealed their doors and windows. The officials overseeing the evacuation preparations have also ordered the residents to seal their main doors, shut off the gas connections, and properly cover the chimney's and AC's. They are also asked to attach a confirmation letter on their main door making sure that the instructions have been followed and nobody is inside the house. Read the letter which is being circulated to the residents of Supertech Emerald Court below:

Image Source : PRERNA YADAVNoida Supertech Twin Towers demolition

Image Source : PRERNA YADAVNoida Supertech Twin Towers demolition

The buildings of the society have been covered with sheets.

Image Source : PRERNA YADAVNoida Supertech Twin Towers demolition

For the unversed, all residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village in Sector 93A, along with more than 150 pets, will have to vacate their homes by 7 am while the security staff of these societies will also be moved out latest by 12 pm on Sunday.

Read More Trending News