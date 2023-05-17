Mumbai's dancing cop and Baba Jackson dance together to MJ song, impress netizens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mumbai dancing cop Baba Jackson dance to MJ song

Trending News: Baba Jackson, the popular dancer on Instagram, never fails to impress his over 1.7 million followers. The 19-year-old dancer from Rajasthan became a sensation by imitating the iconic moves of Michael Jackson. Recently, Baba Jackson shared a video in which he teamed up with Amol Kamble, a police officer from Mumbai. Amol Kamble gained fame in 2021 for showcasing his passion for dance alongside his police duties.

In the new reel, Baba Jackson and Kamble can be seen dancing together to the song"Bad" by Michael Jackson. Their energetic and synchronized dance has brought joy to many. It's worth noting that Kamble was dressed in civilian clothes for the video, not his uniform. The video has already amassed over 2.1 million views, 252k likes and has received numerous reactions.

Netizens are delighted by the duo's flawless performance to the music of Michael Jackson. Many users have expressed their desire for more such videos. An Instagram user wrote, "This is why I pay for the Internet." Another commenter remarked, "Today, I hit the like button not just for you, Baba Jackson, but for Amol Kamble sir too." A third user complimented Kamble, saying, "Uncle got nice moves." One person stated, "The crossover no one expected, but glad you two collaborated."

Watch the viral video here:

