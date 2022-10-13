Maggi thali is a thing and instant noodle lovers are digging this concept | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Maggi thali is being served at a restaurant in Mumbai

Maggi is everyone's favourite and a Mumbai restaurant has come up with a unique concept of serving various flavours of instant noodles in a thali form. The Indian thali is popular across the country. It offers an assortment of dishes on one plate and an eater can pick and choose which ones they enjoy the most. Not only does the thali offer different food items it also appeals to various tastes as a variety of flavors and food items can be enjoyed at once. Now, the concept of Maggi thali has tempted the taste buds of those who enjoy this instant food item.

Maggi thali in Mumbai

A video of Maggi thali on offer in a Mumbai restaurant has been going viral on social media. On the platter, one can see that various kinds of Maggi are being offered. The woman enjoying the Maggi thali showed the various appetizing and tasty Maggi varieties that can be enjoyed in one go. The place is offering Italiano Maggi, Chilli Garlic Maggi, Cheese Maggi, Harabhara Maggi, Crispy Maggi, Maggi Soup and Classic Maggi in one Maggi special thali. The special Maggi Thali is available at Messy Addaa in Matunga in Mumbai at a reasonable price.

Netizens react to Maggi thali

Food and Maggi lovers jumped to the comments section of the Maggi thali video to share their views and excitement about this special dish on offer. "This is heaven," wrote on social media user. Another said, "All made from a single pack of maggie (sic)." It is indeed interesting to witness how a single Maggi packet can yield so many interesting flavours and tastes. The Maggi thali will surely tempt anyone's taste buds.

