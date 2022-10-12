Dark chocolate Maggi: Netizens observe 2 minutes of silence, see hilarious reactions

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK A new twist to our favourite Maggi noodles isn't being liked by the netizens

Maggi recipe video showing our favourite instant noodles being cooked in milk and topped off with dark chocolate has been going viral on social media. Netizens have been left amazed as to how a simple dish has been ruined in the making process. People, who love maggi have been sharing their funny reactions to the 'dark chocolate maggi' recipe and some have been trying to unsee the making process. Would you like to try out this special maggi recipe? Check out the viral making video and decide for yourself.

Viral maggi video shows it being cooked with milk

There is no dearth of bizarre food videos on social media. Dark chocolate maggi is the latest entrant in the long line of food recipe videos that the internet has come to hate. In the making process, one could see that maggi is being boiled in milk instead of water. After the maggi is softened, the maker is seen putting dark chocolate in it. Not only does this change the colour of maggi to the colour of chocolate, but it also affects its taste. The maker is also seen relishing this dish after it was cooked and wears funny reaction on their face.

The social media user shared the making video and wrote, "Irritated of ‘Lovestoriyan’ in kesariya? Well, here’s our take on the trending audio! Dare a friend to try this maggi (sic)."

Netizens share funny reactions to maggi video

The unique maggi recipe made in hot chocolate has been attracting a lot of comments on social media. Some expressed their desire to try it out while others said that no way they would do something like this to easy-to-make and tasty maggi. Reacting to the recipe video, one social media user said, "Y wasting food don't know (sic)." Another one commented, "Bhyi Maggi to chod do experiment see (sic)." A third social media user said, "Hey bhagwan rip Maggie (sic)."

