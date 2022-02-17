MaAn trends after Anupamaa-Anuj Kapadia romantic confession scene; Fans say 'ek hug to banta hai'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NUSHWHOOSH Anupama-Anuj Kapadia romantic confession scene

Love is in the air for Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia! With the valentine's day celebration in the show, the fans couldn't wait to hear the big confession episode of Anupamaa in which the lead actress finally revealed her feelings. The makers have planned a romantic episode for the viewers where Anupama and Anuj Kapadia confessed their feelings to each other on the day of love. Dressed in a red saree, Anupamaa had planned a unique surprise for Anuj on the terrace, leaving fans awestruck.

Soon after the precap episode, excited MaAn fans flooded social media with mushy photos of the two. "When #Anupamaa said "I" everyone including me thought that d next words would be "love you"& our heart fluttered in excitement.. But when she said "I want to grow old with you" BREATH STOPPED 4 A MOMENT.. That's the best thing one can say while proposing. #MaAnConfession, a user wrote.

Another said, "This is #Anupamaa pouring her heart to the man who made her believe in herself and that she is capable of being loved after so many years of toxic abusive relationship. #MaAnConfession #MaAn."

Take a look at the reactions here:

Earlier, Anupama prepared Anuj’s favourite dishes on Valentine Day. As Anuj admired Anupamaa, she felt shy when she realises Anuj is looking at her.