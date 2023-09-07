Watch video: Two rhinos face two lions in jungle. This happens next

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, @SUSANTANANDA3 Lions vs Rhino in the jungle

Ever since our childhood, we have been told that lions and tigers are the kings of the jungle but it's not every time when these two wildlife creatures dominate the ground in the wildest places on earth.

With that said, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda has shared a video showing two male lions clearing the way for two rhinos as they arrive in the jungle.

The video shows two sleeping lions who get into the bushes leaving the path empty as they see two rhinos approaching towards their pathway.

The lions didn't even try to threaten them or attack them (rhinos).

When they saw two rhinos approaching, the lions who were sleeping, got up and silently entered the bushes, avoiding any tension with the other wild creatures. Take a look at the video:

In another face-off, a tiger acted just the way lions did when it encountered an elephant approaching towards him.

According to the video, the tiger, who was lying on the ground, got up and went into the bushes without getting into any confrontation with the elephant.

Both these incidents show that it's not every time the king of the jungle is ready to face other wild animals who are bigger in size than them.

