What a luxury! Man carries fodder for cattle on BMW car in Bihar's Samastipur: WATCH viral video

The internet is a treasure trove of funny and amazing videos that leave people in splits or awestruck. One such video is making rounds on social media which has left people amazed. Many times it has been seen that someone is selling tea while sitting in a luxury vehicle, while sometimes someone is found roaming around with animals in luxury vehicles.

This time a shocking video has emerged from Bihar's Samastipur district. In this video, a man is seen carrying fodder for animals on top of his expensive luxury car. Netizens are shocked to see this video and are saying 'if you are rich then you should be like this or else you should not be.' The video shows a man carrying cattle fodder on the roof of his white-coloured BMW car.

The video has garnered several comments on the social media after it went viral. Some are praising this video, while some are calling it a kind of show-off. The video is said to be of Jitwarpur Chandni Chowk, adjacent to the district headquarters in Samastipur.

The white-colored BMW car seen in the video also does not have a number plate and fodder is seen tied on the roof of the vehicle. The incident is said to be rare in the region where someone carries fodder on such a luxurious car. The video was recorded by someone and posted on social media. However, India TV does not confirm the authenticity of the video.

