Lalbaugcha Raja receives whopping donation of gold, silver jewellery and cash on Ganesh Chaturthi | VIDEO

Ganesh Chaturthi: Ganesh Chaturthi is being joyously celebrated across the nation with immense enthusiasm and fervour to honour Lord Ganesha, son of Lord Shiva and Parvati. The 10-day festival started on Tuesday (September 19), ushering in a wave of excitement and devotion that has captivated hearts across India.

Social media platforms are abuzz with pictures and videos showcasing the artistry of theme-based pandals, each one distinguished by its unique and creative designs.

Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja received a whopping donation from the devotees on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The ever-popular ‘Lalbaugcha Raja’ is seen sitting majestically on a throne, symbolising the 350th anniversary of the Coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the last creation of the late Art Director Nitin C Desai.

After a gap of almost three years, the Ganeshotsav festival commenced in colourful splendour as thousands of gigantic, big, medium and small idols of the elephant-headed Lord Ganesha started arriving at his annual 10-day abode in homes, housing complexes, and public celebrations in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra.

Accompanied by the music of dhol-tasha, tutari, cymbals, dancing, and cries of Ganpati Bappa Morya, the Lord Ganesha with a benign expression seemed to cast a loving glance at his millions of devotees eagerly waiting to worship him and lure him with his favourite ‘modak’ sweetmeat.

This year, Lord Ganesh will be treated to topical themes of decorations ranging from lore to science to history, like, highlighting the Chandrayan-3 recent descent on the Moon, which is drawing crowds at the ‘Khetwadicha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in south Mumbai.

Several other Ganeshotsav mandals, like Chinchpoklicha Chitanmani have displayed themes of the upcoming Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which is likely to be opened early 2024.

This year, the idols range from 36-feet tall (Khetwadicha Raja) to the 2-feet smallies popular with household celebrations, in a variety of moods, poses, colours, designs and decorations.

The Khetwadicha Raja narrates the theme of the Chandrayan-3 with the Moon, ISRO, the Lunar Rover, all planets in the Solar System in a 3-D format with dazzling fluorescent colours, thrilling the devotees and visitors.

