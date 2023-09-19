Ganesh Chaturthi: From 42-feet idol to Chandrayaan-3 theme pandal, here is how people celebrate festival

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Idol of Ganesha

A 42-feet Ganesh idol made of Peepal leaves was installed in the Kolathur area of Channai as the 10-day festival began on Tuesday.

People thronged on the occasion and offered prayers to the deity.

Celebrations are underway across the country as the festival began today with decorations in pandals and houses getting final touches.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

“Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to my family members across the country. May this holy festival associated with the worship of 'Vighnaharta-Vinayak' bring good luck, success and prosperity in the lives of all of you. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" Modi said in a post on X.

Various cities of the country are getting decked up to celebrate the festival.

Mumbai, known for grand celebrations of the festival, is steeped in devotion to welcome the annual homecoming of Lord Ganesh.

A total of 2,729 'sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals' have been permitted to organise public Ganesh festivities by erecting 'pandals', the city civic body said on Monday. Preparations for the festival have been completed by conducting a special drive that included checking pandal premises, idol immersion routes and spots.

In view of the traffic, the police issued notifications and listed several moves for smooth flow of vehicles in the metropolis, including a ban on heavy vehicles on certain days.

"There will be a ban on the operation of private buses and heavy vehicles in South Mumbai on September 21,24,26 and 29. Between September 19 to 29, all types of heavy vehicles are allowed to operate between midnight and 7 AM, except September 21,24,26 and 29 in South Mumbai," the official said.

Ganesh festivities are the most patronised in Mumbai, with idols of Lord Ganesh being installed in pandals and at homes.

Ganesh idol with ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 theme was installed in Gujarat’s Rajkot on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

A temple in Karnataka's Bengaluru has been decorated with currency notes and coins on the occasion.

(With PTI inputs)

