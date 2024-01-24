Indian Navy contingent march to 'Naatu Naatu' music at Kartavya Path during R-Day parade rehearsal | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Republic Day parade rehearsals

Republic Day parade: The Indian Navy contingent showcased their discipline and precision as they marched to the energetic beats of the 'Naatu Naatu' music during the Republic Day parade rehearsal at Kartavya Path in the national capital in the chilly weather and early-morning fog.

The rhythmic cadence of the marching steps resonated with the lively melody, creating a vibrant and patriotic atmosphere. The selection of the song 'Naatu Naatu' brought a modern and festive element to the traditional military showcase, showcasing the amalgamation of diverse cultural elements in India's vibrant mosaic.

About 'Naatu Naatu' song

This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' wins the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2023. 'Naatu Naatu' has become a viral sensation outside of the film, racking up over 122 million views on YouTube and inspiring a Tik Tok challenge where users attempt to recreate the acrobatic dance-off.

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra. What makes the song appeal to the masses is its universal appeal through a joyous vibe and a hook of a dance step that's a rage. Also, the culture of the country is reflected in the lyrics with every line evoking sentiments about the food and the flora and fauna of the nation.

75th Republic Day

India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest this year. It will be the 6th occasion when a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations.

In a first, the Border Security Force's (BSF) all-women marching and brass band contingents will participate in this year's Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path. An Assistant Commandant rank woman officer and two subordinate officers will lead a total of 144 women BSF constables marching down Kartavya Path on January 26 when India will be celebrating its 75th Republic Day in the presence of Emmanuel Macron, President of France, as the Chief Guest.

The Indian Army will showcase the ‘Made-in-India’ weapon systems and platforms in the upcoming Republic Day parade in the national capital, and LCH Prachand chopper, Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers and Nag anti-tank missiles will be the main attraction of this year’s celebration. The LCH Prachand is the first indigenous Multi-Role Combat Helicopter designed and manufactured by HAL.

