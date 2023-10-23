Indian Air Force officer calls 'fauji kids' truly impressive, shares their challenges in heartfelt viral post

Follow us on Image Source : LINKEDIN/NIHARIKA HANDA IAF Squadron Leader Niharika Handa

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force Officer shared the challenges faced by the ‘fauji kids’, the post of which has now gone viral. IAF Squadron Leader Niharika Handa took to LinkedIn and penned down her feelings about such kids who “never signed up for it” but are “truly impressive”.

She noted that the fauji kids bid goodbyes more often in their first few years than an average person does in a lifetime.

“Fauji kids are truly impressive. They live all the challenges of military life, but they never signed up for it. They move houses, they change schools, and they adapt to constantly-changing neighbourhoods. Frequent moves are a way of life for the fauji child. It is never easy to say goodbye to friends and familiar routines, to begin again in a new school, a new neighbourhood - and sometimes a new country!” Handa wrote.

IAF officer gives shoutout to fauji kids

Giving a shoutout to all such kids, the officer wrote that they serve the nation too through their courage and support.

“The fact is fauji kids say goodbye more often in their first few years than the average person does in a lifetime. A big shoutout to all the fauji kids because through their courage and support, they serve this nation too - and I am proud of you all!” she wrote.

“Love and respect to my little darling and thanks for being not so fussy baby and supporting me and your dad always,” the IAF officer added.

The post came up on LinkedIn nearly four days ago and has garnered over 4,000 likes since then. Over 150 comments were recorded on the post with people extending supporting and resonating with the officer’s feelings.

“As a proud fauji kid, I can wholeheartedly relate to every word in this post,” a user commented.

