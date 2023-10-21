Viral video: Pakistani fan stopped by cop from chanting ‘zindabad’ slogan during WC clash against Australia

Follow us on Image Source : X Screengrab of the viral video

Bengaluru: Pakistan was thrashed by Australia in a World Cup clash on Friday in a high-scoring game in Bengaluru. A Pakistani fan watching the match between Pakistan and Australia at the stadium was asked by a police personnel not to chant “Pakistan Zindabad”, the video of which went viral overnight.

“Pakistan se aaya hoon main, Pakistan Zindabad nahi bolenge toh kya bolenge bhayi? (I am from Pakistan. What else am I supposed say if not Pakistan Zindabad?),” the man who donned the Pakistani jersey told the police official in the 45-second-video.

The man then asked the official if the people of India can chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', then why he cannot chant 'Pakistan zindabad’, to which the police official said, “zindabad nahi” (not zindabad).

He then takes out his phone and starts recording the official and asks him to repeat on camera that he cannot chant the slogan.

“Pakistan is playing the match, but I can't say Pakistan zindabad" he asked, after which the police official left.

A user posted the video and said, “What foolishness. They are Pakistani fans, police not allowing them to chant Pakistan Zindabad..."

Australia recorded a much-needed 62-run win over Pakistan in the 18th match of the ICC World Cup on Friday, October 20. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh recorded brilliant centuries to help Australia score 367 runs while batting first and then another four-fer from star spinner Adam Zampa delivered a huge win for the five-time champions.

