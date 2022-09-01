Horrific hailstorm kills toddler in Spain, netizens share devastating photos and videos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JAYMIDNYTE Hailstorm in Spain

Horrific hailstorm has created a lot of harm to the citizens of Spain. Mother nature amazes everyone with unique things each day. Sometimes these things turn up to be so horrifying that end up terrifying people in mere seconds. A similar incident took place in Spain when a massive hailstorm hit after almost two decades. Taking to Twitter, netizens have shared many pictures and videos of fist-sized hailstones.

The hailstorm was so dangerous and scary that almost 10-centimetre-big hailstones poured from the sky in the La Bisbal d’Emporda village of Spain. It caused a lot of damage in the area, along with severe casualties and the death of a toddler. Reportedly, it mostly broke people’s bones and bruised their skin. According to meteorological agency Meteocat, the hailstones were the biggest recorded in two decades in Catalonia. And still, the country is under storm alert.

Netizens reaction:

Spanish people took to their Twitter accounts to share pictures and videos of the dangerous incident that they witnessed. One user wrote, “A 20-month-old girl has died after being struck on the head during a violent hailstorm that caused havoc in Catalonia, Spain, authorities said on Wednesday. Fist sized hail stones up to 10 centimeters (4 inches) in diameter rained down.” Another user compared the size of hailstone with different objects, as he wrote, “Nature has its own gun. If we don't respect it in natural way it uses its gun.Look at #hailstorm it happend 24 hours ago in #spain. Fell down with 100 km/hour speed and killed a 20 month child. In last day of August.#GlobalWarming is important and has many effects.”



“What comes with wind speeds on the earth increasing to 140-180 in storms that aren’t tornadoes hurricanes etc Updraft wind speed is retarded #Spain Hailstorm Kills Toddler”, wrote the third user.

Photos and videos of the hailstorm:

According to reports, many cars were damaged because of the huge size of hailstones dropped on them. Even the tourists who were travelling in or around Spain were warned about the storm earlier this month.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's doppelganger confuses the internet, netizens say 'Can't figure out who's who' | Watch

Also Read: Children take shelter from rain under one umbrella exemplifying friendship, netizens feel nostalgic | Watch

Read More Trending News