Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's doppelganger confuses the internet, netizens say 'Can't figure out who's who' | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN,AASHITASINGH Aishwarya Rai's doppelganger confuses the internet

Aishwarya Rai, who is gearing up for her upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan 1, helmed by Mani Ratnam, is hitting the headlines but not for her work instead because of her doppelganger, who is doing the rounds on the internet. It is said that a person has seven lookalikes in this whole wide world. Previously, we have seen doppelgangers of many Bollywood celebs with an uncanny resemblance. The actress, who is touted as the epitome of beauty, has a lookalike girl who is a social media influencer.

Recently, social media influencer Aashita Singh has made the internet go into a frenzy with her similar looks to Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The social media influencer, who has a significant internet presence, tries to mimic the actress' facial expressions and antics. She frequently posts videos on her Instagram account, and enjoys a massive fan following. She has more than two lakh social media followers.

Aashita uploaded a video in which she is seen doing mimicry. As soon as the video went viral, netizens flocked to the comment section to remark how similar she looked to the Guzaarish actress. One user wrote, "Aishwarya pro max". Another user wrote, "Looking like Aish". A third user commented, "uncanny replica of Aishwarya".

While the social media influencer's strange resemblance made the internet baffled, the viral video garnered more than 5.5 lakh views and over 16 thousand likes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to mark her comeback to the big screen after a long break with Mani Ratnam's Tamil period drama, Ponniyin Selvan 1. The actress will appear in dual roles as Nandini and Mandakini Devi. The film will hit theatres on September 30. The actress was last seen on screen in the Atul Manjrekar directorial, Fanney Khan, alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

DON'T MISS

Cobra Twitter Review & Reactions: A treat for Vikram fans, detailing and twists in movie receive praise

Jacqueline Fernandez summoned by Delhi Court and Police in Rs 200 crore money laundering case | DETAILS

Soni Razdan opens up on working with Raghubir Yadav, says 'He is very close to my heart'

Read More Trending News