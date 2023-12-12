Golgappa seller reveals monthly income. A face-palm moment for many corporates | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIJAY VOX Golgappa seller reveals monthly income

Golgappa, a favourite form of street food has claimed the hearts of many. Now, a recent YouTube video has gone viral where the golgappa seller has revealed his monthly income and this has taken the internet by storm.

A viral video posted by popular Instagram content creator and YouTuber Vijay Vox shows an insightful conversation with a Golgappa seller about his daily income.

In the video, the Youtuber asks the Golgappa seller his monthly income, to which he responds Rs 2,500 after and initial hesitation. The content creator, assuming the amount refers to monthly earnings, is corrected as the seller clarifies that it is his daily profit.

After some calculations, the estimated monthly salary of the golgappa seller is revealed to be around Rs 75,000, which is more than the monthly salary of entry-level as well as mid-level employees in private companies.

The video has over 4 crore views. While several users admired the hard work of the Golgappa seller, others debated the appropriateness of discussing his income.

An internet user wrote, “2500 per day In month 30 days take 5 days leave 25 days remaining then 2500×25=62500 take away 20000 for next investment And rent he left 42500 per month for savings here I am sitting wasting my time scrolling.”

ALSO READ | Shashi Tharoor’s English becomes subject of Australian teacher’s class, video goes viral | WATCH

ALSO READ | Japan: Thousands of dead fish wash ashore on Hakodate beach, residents puzzled | WATCH

Read More Trending News