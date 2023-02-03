Fishermen, forest officials rescue turtles, aid them to get back to sea, IAS officer shares video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITER/@SUPRIYASAHUIAS The video has amassed over 5k views and got many reactions.

A video shared by an IAS officer Supriya Sahu has gone viral on the internet. The video showcases local fishermen and forest officials of Tamil Nadu helping turtles get back to the sea. The turtles got stuck in the fishing nets along with the catch.

“Turtle rescue jointly by the local fishermen and the Tamil Nadu Forest Team at Dhanushkodi, Gulf of Mannar #TNForest #rescue,” Sahu informed in the caption.

The video has amassed over 5k views and got many reactions. People have also taken to Twitter to thank the officials and the fishermen. “Thank you for saving the turtles,” wrote a Twitter user.

"Mam your love towards environment is really amazing. Nice to see your these kind of tweets or posts," commented another.

