Durga Puja: THIS pandal in Kolkata is celebrating 75 years of Independence with commemorative coins

Durga Puja: The festive season in India has already begun on September 26. The nine-day festival witnessed Hindu devotees worshipping nine different avatars of Goddess Durga during these days and observing fast. Durga Puja of Kolkata is world famous and it was also included in UNESCO's representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity in 2021. Every year, Kolkata brings a new theme to Durga Puja pandals, which are unique and innovative in their own way. From pandals to the Durga idol, devotees get to see various themed Durga puja in Kolkata.

In keeping with the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Babubagan Sarbojanin Durgotsav Puja pandal at the Dhakuria in South Kolkata has come with a unique pandal which is made of thousands of commemorative coins issued since independence. The Babubagan Sarbajanin Durgotsav Samiti Durga Puja Pandal, made of thousands of commemorative coins issued since independence, The theme of this year's Durga Puja pandal is "Maa Tujhe Salaam".

This time Babubagan Sarbajanin Durga Puja is being celebrated for the 61st year. Realizing the artistic vision of Sujata Gupta and welcoming Maa Durga in an atmosphere of remembrance of 75 years of the country's independence, tributes have been paid to the great freedom fighters of the country.

The theme of this puja pandal depicts the freedom fighters and great personalities through Maa Tujhe Salaam. Upon entering, one can feel the presence of prominent figures of India, who were directly involved in India's freedom struggle and who shaped our modern India and various Indian independence movements.

The park will also have landmarks of various pillars of our country that have helped them stand on their feet. ALSO READ: Happy Navratri 2022 Day 2: Worship Maa Brahmacharini; Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi & Mantra

Prof Sujata Gupta, Concept Maker and Puja Committee Treasurer told ANI, "Maa Tujhe Salaam is the theme of the pandal. Maa means 'Durga Maa' and it also means 'Bharat Mata'. We are celebrating 75 of years of India's independence. The pandal is made of thousands of commemorative coins issued since independence. From 1947 till date, a number of commemorative coins have been released on important occasions. We have collected such coins and adorned the pandal with them. While some of the coins are original, the rest are replicas."

She further said that around 150 coins have been used in the pandal. "It is my hobby to collect coins and this is my concept. My husband also used to collect coins. We had all these old coins which are not in use today. So we thought of giving a message to the next generation with this pandal and senior citizens will feel nostalgic as they are not able to see old coins. This will work as a feel-good factor," she said.

Gupta said it took around two months' time to complete the pandal. Talking about the budget she said around Rs 30-40 lakh has been spent. ALSO READ: Navratri 2022: Devotees across India throng temples to celebrate Goddess Durga's nine-day festival | WATCH

The Puja Committee has thanked UNESCO for declaring Durga Puja as an "Intangible Cultural Heritage". Durga Puja is one of the most renowned and cherished Hindu festivals observed in India. The holy Goddess Durga is ceremonially worshipped. People celebrate Durga Puja with great fervour and devotion. Durga Puja, an auspicious event, symbolises the victory of good over evil.

