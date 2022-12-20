BTS dance to SRK, Deepika's Besharam Rang leaves internet excited; fans call it 'dynamite at its best'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE BTS dance to SRK, Deepika's Besharam Rang leaves the internet excited

BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, Jhope, V aka Kim Taehyung, RM, Suga and Jin are known for their sassy dance moves, synchronization and killer choreography. Time and again, fans have edited many videos with their dance to different Bollywood songs. This time, it is Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan song Besharam Rang. A video has been going viral on the internet in which the BTS members can be seen flaunting their moves on the beats of Besharam Rang. The original song on which the choreography is set is 'Dynamite'- one of BTS' most popular songs.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, fans were overjoyed as it 'fit like a glove'. Many appreciated the edit and others called BTS the most perfect dancers. A user wrote, "S in BTS stands for synchronization." Another said, "Damnn is there a song into which the dynamite choreo doesn't fit." Fans also claimed that the video is even better than the original.

Watch the viral BTS video here-

Earlier, soon after the launch of Brahmastra's song 'Kesariya', a fan-made video of BTS Jungkook dancing to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's song had gone viral. In the video, a clip was taken from Jungkook's Dreamers song and the audio was taken from Kesariya. Even without sync, the pop icon perfectly complemented the music as the scenes were very similar in the two songs.

Meanwhile, Pathaan song Besharam Rang is surrounded by controversy as many people have been objecting to the "saffron" and "green" outfits being used in the song. Activists of an outfit also staged a protest against the film and the song in Indore where SRK was shooting. The activists of “Veer Shivaji Group” gathered at a road intersection and set effigies of actors Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan on fire. They demanded to ban the film, set to hit the screens in January next year, alleging the Hindu community is feeling offended by the content of the "Besharam Rang" song.

DON'T MISS

BTS Jimin's cutest selfie with Jin; watch BTS videos from Seokjin's military service enlistment

Video of Jungkook holding back his tears as BTS members bid bye to Jin goes viral | Watch

BTS Jin Military Service: Seokjin's message to BTS members at entrance ceremony leaves ARMY emotional

Read More Trending News