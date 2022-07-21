Biker in Bengaluru has near death experience, helmet comes to rescue. Netizens say 'lesson learnt'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JOINTCPTRAFFIC Screengrab from Twitter video

A biker in Bengaluru city riding on the road had a near-death experience recently when his bike skidded and the vehicle collided with a local bus that was coming from the other end. The man's life was saved, thanks to the helmet that he was wearing. The video emphasises on the importance of road safety rules and the need to follow them without fail. The video was shared online on social media by the Bengaluru Police which also stressed on the importance of wearing sturdy and good-quality helmets while riding.

Brush with death: Man's life saved by helmet

The incident happened in Bengaluru city recently. In the video, the bus came from an end and the biker was forced to apply the brakes. Due to the bike coming to a sudden halt, the man was thrown off the bike and came under the bus, with his head nearly getting run over by the rear tires. However, the man's skull was not crushed because he was wearing a good-quality helmet which lessened the impact of the tires on the his head. The video is horrific to look at and it is amazing that the man, identified as 19-year-old Alex Silva Peres, is lucky to be alive.

Accident video goes viral on social media

The video of the accident was shared on Twitter by Dr BR Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic Bengaluru City. He wrote in the caption, "Good quality ISI MARK helmet saves life (sic)." The helmet accompanied by the bus driver's instinct to bring the vehicle to an immediate halt saved Alex's life. This video is another reminder for bike riders to wear a helmet while riding at all costs. Additionally, it is necessary for the car drivers and passengers to be wearing seat belts at all times while driving.

Netizens react to the accident video

Concerned netizens who came across the video shared that many on the road tend to ignore safety rules and also endanger others' lives. Reacting to the clip, one of the social media users wrote, "This is what we call god's grace (sic)." Another one commented, "Omg very scary, but yes good helmet can save ur life...Pl wear swat belt or Helmet while driving (sic)."

