Shashi Tharoor has a new math question featuring paneer butter masala amid GST hike. Can you answer?

Shashi Tharoor took a hilarious jibe against the government raising Goods and Services Tax (GST) on some of the essential items. Twitter was flooded with memes after central government unleashed GST upon commodities that were not under the ambit of taxation till now. Amid the row over 5 per cent GST on packaged daily use food items like curd, paneer and more, 'paneer butter masala' started trending as the tax hike has left dish lovers and Shashi Tharoor sulking.

Series of memes, jokes and GIFs took over Twitter, some of them, formed a math 'calulation' problem as to what the overall GST on the dish will be. The 'WhatsApp forward' shared by the Congress leader Shashi Tharoor included a tax question on paneer butter masala. "I don't know who comes up with these brilliant WhatsAPP forwards but this one skewers the folly of the GST as few jokes have!" he captioned the post. ALSO READ: Elon Musk's father says his sperms are in 'high demand'. Twitter scared of 'Musk army'

"GST on Paneer: 5%, GST on Butter: 12%, GST on Masala: 5%," the meme read, while asking the users: "New Maths Question: Calculate the GST on Paneer Butter Masala."

Well, there were people, who actually calculated in replies. Also, some asked him not to give government an idea to levy tax on a fifth item. "Nooooooo...DON'T, PLEASE DON'T GIVE #GSTcouncil the IDEA OF LEVYING #GST on this 4th item too.."

Recently GST rates were revised on a number of food items including paneer, milk, curd, etc.. These food items now come under the 5 per cent slab, due to which they have become more expensive now.

