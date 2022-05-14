Netizens bring out jackets, shawls and memes as Bengaluru temperatures witness historic drop

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Weather in Bengaluru

As the rising heat in North India continues to bother the citizens in the upper parts of the country, residents of Bengaluru are experiencing cool weather as the temperature in the Garden City dropped down to as low as 23 degrees celsius on Friday. This weather condition and recorded temperature are colder than over five popular hill stations of India, including Shimla and Srinagar.

Bengaluru received showers and cold weather persisted in the city ahead of the weekend. Citizens even wore jackets in May, a rare sight. Bengaluru recorded the second coldest day in May in the last 50 years on Thursday. The last time the city recorded a colder day in May was on May 14, 1972.

Due to rainfall, earlier, Bengaluru has been witnessing very pleasant temperatures since April. Weather forecasts for the city show likely rain for the next few days in May. In the meantime, isolated showers, hailstorms, fast winds, thunderstorms and lightening have been a common sight.

Netizens saw an opportunity to make memes on this situation as they seemed happy about the contrasting weather conditions in their city and the rest of the country.