Strange metal balls fall from sky in Gujarat districts leaving residents bewildered

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JOYLIFEIN10 Metal balls in Gujarat

Strange metal balls were discovered by the residents at three different locations namely Bhalej, Khambholaj and Rampura in the Anand district of Gujarat. The appearance of these mysterious metallic balls left the villagers baffled. According to media reports, local residents rushed out of their homes fearing the occurrence of a possible earthquake after they heard a loud sound. They contacted the local police who in turn called in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts in order to begin a probe.

The first large black metal ball which looked like a bell weighing around 5 kg fell in Bhalej at around 4:45 pm. It was then followed by similar incidents in Khambholaj and Rampura.

According to The Indian Express, Anand Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajiaan said, "The first ball fell around 4.45 pm and shortly there were similar reports from two other locations… No injury or casualty has occurred as fortunately, the debris fell away from a house in Khambholaj while in the other two places it fell in an open area. We are not sure what kind of space debris this is but it has fallen from the sky as per accounts of villagers."

"The FSL will arrive and conduct its probe. We have filed a ‘Note Case’ in the incident and will await the report of the FSL in the matter. Meanwhile, the officers of the district police are also trying to find out what the objects could possibly be," he added.

For the unversed, a similar incident took place in Maharashtra last month where space debris fell from the sky.