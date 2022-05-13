Severe US thunderstorms and dust turn day into night, netizens share viral pics

Follow us on Image Source : FOX34.COM image showcasing thunderstorm affected US region

Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for several areas in the US. As violent winds carried with them heavy dust particles, the affected regions appeared as if they were engulfed in the dirt. Due to rising dust, the natural light was completely blocked off and it appeared as if night fell during daytime.

Images from various US regions, where the day turned into night due to dust, are viral on social media. There were more than 200 reports of destructive winds flowing from Kansas to Wisconsin. The corridor from eastern Nebraska to southwest Minnesota, including eastern South Dakota and northwest Iowa were the most adversely affected areas, The Washington Post reported. Significant structural damages and uprooting of trees were reported in South Dakota’s Sioux Falls due to high-velocity winds and rising dust.

In some of the videos on the internet, it is evident how the weather had changed and thunder and lightning were roaring.

In some places, the storm intensified into a ‘derecho’. A derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms.