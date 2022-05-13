Beach house worth Rs 3 cr in North Carolina collapses into the sea l Video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CAPEHATTERASNPS Beach house worth 3 crore collapses in North Carolina

A beach house situated on the Outer Banks in North Carolina collapsed by the sea, leaving everyone shocked. According to a report, the sea waves were on the rise because of which the house worth Rs 3 crores was swept away by the heavy waves and beach erosion.

Cape Hatteras National Science Seashore, National Park Service shared the video of this mishap that was captured. The department informed the people that it was the second house that collapsed in the same day and the good news is it was unoccupied. In the caption, it said, “Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore) has confirmed that an unoccupied house at 24265 Ocean Drive, Rodanthe, N.C. collapsed this afternoon. This is the second unoccupied house collapse of the day at the Seashore.”

In the video, the house that was standing with the support of wooden pillars by the seashore was continuously hit by the heavy waves. And after a few seconds, it collapsed into the ocean and started to float over the water.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore had earlier said in a statement that the beach in that area will witness weather changes and informed people of its dangerous heavy wind, and ocean overwash. They advised that people should strictly avoid going to the ocean during a heavy storm.

On the other hand, the second house that happened to collapse that exact day was situated on a pristine stretch of beach at Rodanthe. The spot is famous to attract tourists, especially during summers. And according to a CNN report, there has been growing concern about the rising sea levels and beach erosion at the border of Cape Hatteras in North Carolina.

As these incidents have been very frequent now, the authorities fear that more houses might collapse in the coming days. David Hallac, superintendent of the National Parks Eastern North Carolina, in a statement said, “Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future”

He further mentions that precautionary measures are being taken by the authorities to prevent any mishappening. He says that the department is making homeowners aware along with Ocean Drive.