Silchar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: BJP-led NDA sweeps first polls, wins 34 of 42 seats

Silchar:

The ruling BJP-led NDA in Assam swept the first elections to the Silchar Municipal Corporation, winning 34 of the 42 seats, while the Congress secured two seats and Independents bagged six, officials said on Tuesday (October 6).

Silchar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Party-wise tally

The BJP won 33 seats, while its alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) secured one seat. The Congress won two seats, while Independent candidates emerged victorious in six wards.

BJP: 35

Congress: 4

AGP: 1

IND: 2

Congress failed to secure public support

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia said the Silchar Municipal Corporation election results showed that the Congress had failed to secure public support even in an election conducted through ballot papers. "The Congress always complains about EVM tampering, but this election was held through ballot papers, and they are nowhere," Saikia told reporters.

Describing the outcome as a major victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s development agenda, Saikia said the results reflected people’s trust in the two leaders.

Counting began at 8 am on Tuesday, with ballot papers used for the elections.

Silchar Municipal Corporation Election

The final voter turnout stood at 70.22%, with polling held across 40 of the corporation’s 42 wards. Polling was held on October 3 in 40 of the 42 wards, while BJP candidates Bijendra Prasad Singh and Bhakti Sen Talukdar were elected unopposed from wards 9 and 20, respectively.

The BJP has sought recounting in two wards--- Ward 29, won by an Independent candidate, and Ward 30, secured by the Congress. A decision on the recounting demand is yet to be taken, an official said.

A total of 133 candidates were in the fray. The BJP contested 38 wards and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) four, while the Congress fielded candidates in 38 wards. There were also 52 Independent candidates and one CPI(M) nominee.

The Silchar Municipal Board was upgraded to a 42-ward corporation in 2022, which became operational in June 2025. The Barak Valley's principal city had remained without a civic body for six years.

Poor road conditions, inadequate drainage, waterlogging, erratic power supply and irregular drinking water supply were among the key issues raised during the campaign.

(With PTI inputs)

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