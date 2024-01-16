Auto-rickshaw spotted on Atal Setu in violation of traffic rules, netizens react as photo goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : X/@RUSHIKESH_AGRE_ The photograph of the auto-rickshaw on Atal Setu surfaced on X on January 15.

In a blatant violation of traffic restrictions, an auto-rickshaw driver was spotted riding his three-wheeler on the recently inaugurated Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as Atal Setu, India's longest bridge. The photograph of the auto-rickshaw on Atal Setu surfaced on X on Monday, January 15. It should be noted here that three-wheelers are explicitly prohibited from using Atal Setu.

The viral photo has sparked reactions from netizens, who are questioning how the vehicle managed tThe photograph of the auto-rickshaw on Atal Setu surfaced on X on Monday, January 15. o access the sea bridge. This incident has attracted substantial criticism, underscoring concerns about the apparent lack of adherence to rules and regulations on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.

Here's how netizens reacted to viral pic?

Reacting to the viral image, one of the users wondered, "In spite of a toll at the entrance it made it this far?" (sic). "Clearly security is totally lax on MTHL with even bikes being allowed or maybe a @MumbaiPolice @MTPHereToHelp Cop is travelling in the said Rickshaw!! (sic)," wrote another. "I think this is an important question. How does the average citizen who doesn't own a car get to use the MTHL? Bus service may start sooner than later. But why not autos. Sirf ameeron ka sheher nahin hai Mumbai. Drop till & pick up from South Mumbai end by auto. Why not (sic)," read another comment.

About Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

It should be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the country's longest sea bridge, on January 12. Atal Setu Bridge is India's longest bridge built on sea spanning more than 21 kilometres. The bridge aims to reduce the time of travel from 90 minutes to 20 minutes and aims to cater 70,000 vehicles every day. The MTHL will further connect to the arterial Mumbai Pune Expressway, which links the state's two largest cities. The maximum speed limit for four-wheelers on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is 100 kmph, while motorbikes, autorickshaws and tractors are not allowed on the sea bridge.

