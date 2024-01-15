Atal Setu Bridge: Technologies used to construct the longest sea bridge of India

Follow us on Image Source : X/ NARENDRA MODI Atal Setu Bridge inaugurated by PM

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently and it is said to be one of the longest sea bridges with six lanes. 21.8 km long bridge has been dedicated to the late former prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Rs 18,000 crores have been used to construct the bridge- marking it as a significant infrastructure achievement of the country.

Image Source : X/ NARENDRA MODIAtal Setu Bridge inaugurated by PM

It is important to mention that it is the longest sea bridge which has been engineered to change transport and connectivity concerns in the region. The new bridge itself is a testament to the growth of the engineering capabilities of the country, as it was built in a record timespan of five years. The new Atal Setu Bridge has been made by using technologies which make the bridge more efficient and environmentally friendly. It is the first time when the Indian engineers have used the tech for construction, said Sanjay Mukherjee- the metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA.

Image Source : X/NARENDRA MODIEngineers with PM Modi at Atal Setu

Here are the 8 technologies which make Atal Setu Bridge an engineering marvel.

Noise reduction measures: The bridge further incorporates side noise barriers and silencers to reduce the overall noise impact of the structure. Eco-friendly lighting: The lighting system on the bridge uses energy-efficient LED lights which are specifically designed to have minimal disruption to the aquatic environment. Open road tolling: The bridge used electronic toll collection (ETC) technology, which automatically gathers tolls from vehicles by using the contemporary system. It further eliminates the need to come to a halt. This further contributes to the reduction of traffic congestion at toll booths. Earthquake-resistant: The bridge has used base isolation bearings as shock absorbers - majorly designed to absorb seismic forces. This will enable the controlled movement during the earthquake without the risk of collapsing. The innovative design has been engineered to withstand tremors of up to 6.5 on the Richter scale. Real-time traffic info: Drivers, driving on the Atal bridge will find displays which will offer drivers real-time information regarding the traffic conditions and accidents which has occurred on the bridge as well as on the adjacent roads. Steel deck: The bridge deck has a corrugated steel plate, which supports a network of steel beams, ensuring structural integrity and extended spans. The lightweight steel deck, in contrast to conventional concrete decks, reportedly decrease the bridge's overall weight and it further enhances its resilience against wave and wind forces. Longer spans: The steel deck claims to facilitate extended spans between support piers, which further reduces the required number of piers and contributes to a visually appealing bridge design. Additionally, the deck is simple to inspect and maintain compared to a concrete counterpart. Reverse circulation rigs: It comes with special rigs which aid in the reduction of vibrations and sound, safeguarding marine life in the bridge’s vicinity.

ALSO READ: These 46 tech companies layoff 7,500 employees in first 2 week of 2024