All about Kyra, India's first virtual influencer with nearly 100k followers on Instagram

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KYRA Kyra has become India's first virtual influencer who lives in Mumbai.

As the world is diving into the world of virtual reality across the globe, India too has joined the bandwagon as it introduced its first-ever virtual influencer called Kyra. Her uncanny resemblance to a real girl has left netizens shocked. According to her creator, Kyra is 21-year-old who lives in Mumbai. She enjoys a massive fan following on the social media platform Instagram with nearly 100,000 followers. Her Instagram introduces her as 'India's first Meta-Influencer' and reveals that she is a 'Dream chaser, model and traveller.'

Kyra has been created by TopSocial India, an influencer marketing platform. Her social media is filled with trending reels, videos and pictures from her travels at beaches, heritage sites, fashion photoshoots, airport diaries and yoga sessions,

Netizens have commented on her posts that she looks too real and is extremely beautiful. Her feed is exactly like that of some lifestyle and fashion influencers. Her first post reads, "Hey there, Fam! It's been a while but I’m back. There’s so much happening here and I don’t know where to begin. I've been seeing a lot of things trending lately, which one's your favourite? (I might try it too) Come say hi and follow along! Love, K."

According to its creator Himanshu Goel's LinkedIn post, Kyra even participated in a metaverse fashion week that brought together big global names like Estee Lauder, Tommy Hilfiger and Dolce & Gabbana.

Check out some of her most loved posts:

Netizens reactions

Kyra's Instagram has decent engagement. Several users comment on her posts. One of the users wrote, "Don't put emotions inside." Another said, "Truly so so so beautiful, pretty and gorgeous..." A user also said, "Is she real or robbo i bet most of guyz are confused somehow."Ye mujhe normal ladki ki tarah q nhi lgri..she looking like robot..kch to kami lgri but kya? Still confused," a user commented.