A Match in Heaven: Sachin Tendulkar plays cricket with locals in Gulmarg | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali and daughter Sara.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar may have retired from cricket back in 2012 but the sheer love and respect that he has for the sport hasn't reduced one bit and he keeps finding ways to remain associated with it.

A video that has taken the internet by storm showcases the Bharat Ratna awardee having a taste of gully cricket in Gulmarg during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir alongside his wife Anjali and daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Watch the video of Sachin Tendulkar playing cricket with the locals in Kashmir:

Sachin not only enjoyed playing cricket with the locals, he also paid a visit to a bat-manufacturing factory to check out the Kashmiri willows (a type of wood used to prepare bats), popular in Kashmir and in other parts of India as well.

"The first bat given to me was by my sister and it was a Kashmir willow bat. Ab main yahan hoon to Kashmir willow ko to milna banta hai!

P.S.: An interesting fact; some of my favourite bats had only about 5-6 grains. How many grains do your bats have?" captioned another video that shows him checking out the wood that is used to prepare Kashmiri willows.

Notably, Kashmiri willow is much more affordable as compared to English willow and is made out of Salix alba var. caerulea tree. Budding cricketers playing for various clubs prefer Kashmir willow for having a hit in the nets as it is durable and fits the budget.

As a player plying his trade in the Indian domestic circuit starts making headlines with his performances it attracts sponsors and things change dramatically.

Meanwhile, Sachin has involved himself actively in humanitarian causes after retirement. He featured in an exhibition match named 'One World One Family Cup' in Karnataka on January 18 to mark the inauguration of a sports stadium built for underprivileged kids.