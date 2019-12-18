Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
Twitterati can’t stop ROFLing over video compilation of waitress slipping multiple times

 Katie Quinn who works as a waitress at a Chinese restaurant in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England shared a video that features her slipping, stumbling, dropping plates, and falling to the floor several times during her work shift.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 18, 2019 16:11 IST
trending news

The video went viral in no time garnering over 3.4 million on Twitter

We all make mistakes at work, at times because we are just carefree or just lazy, but we try our best those mistakes are kept hidden especially the embarrassing ones. Would you ever compile your mistakes or acts of clumsiness at work and show it to the world? No, right? But Katie Quinn thinks otherwise. Katie who works as a waitress at a Chinese restaurant in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England shared a video that features her slipping, stumbling, dropping plates, and falling to the floor several times during her work shift.

Sharing the video, Katie tweeted, "1:43 worth of clumsiness, proving why I shouldn't have been employed as a waitress 2 years ago today ” Katie's video went viral in no time and it got has already got over 3.4 million views with over 1.77 thousand likes and almost 40 thousand retweets.

The video evoked reaction from the Twitterati while some were concerned about her safety, many suggested her to wear non-slipping shoes to work. Have a look at some of the funny reactions:

A Twitter user wondered how did she manage to save her job, “Dropping and wasting all that food and breaking all those dishes how did you not get fired on the spot??? Lmaooo”

