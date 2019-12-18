Twitterati can’t stop ROFLing over video compilation of waitress slipping multiple times

The video went viral in no time garnering over 3.4 million on Twitter

We all make mistakes at work, at times because we are just carefree or just lazy, but we try our best those mistakes are kept hidden especially the embarrassing ones. Would you ever compile your mistakes or acts of clumsiness at work and show it to the world? No, right? But Katie Quinn thinks otherwise. Katie who works as a waitress at a Chinese restaurant in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England shared a video that features her slipping, stumbling, dropping plates, and falling to the floor several times during her work shift.

Sharing the video, Katie tweeted, "1:43 worth of clumsiness, proving why I shouldn't have been employed as a waitress 2 years ago today ” Katie's video went viral in no time and it got has already got over 3.4 million views with over 1.77 thousand likes and almost 40 thousand retweets.

1:43 worth of clumsiness, proving why I shouldn't have been employed as a waitress 2 years ago today 😭 pic.twitter.com/NDuzjL7mHZ — Katie Quinn (@_KatieQuinn_13) December 16, 2019

The video evoked reaction from the Twitterati while some were concerned about her safety, many suggested her to wear non-slipping shoes to work. Have a look at some of the funny reactions:

I am genuinely concerned for your safety in your day-to-day life. Are you ok?? — 𝕱𝖚𝖈𝖐 𝕿𝖍𝖆𝖙 𝕻𝖚𝖙𝖔 𝖙𝖗𝖚𝖒𝖕 (@Manny55471961) December 17, 2019

Yo where tf are your non-slip shoes my guy??? — Doki Doki (@jus_tamon) December 17, 2019

Nobody told the girl about non slip shoes? Jesus — 🐼 (@hioliveyou) December 17, 2019

how can one person be so bad at walking — celyn ▯ (@celynpetrol) December 17, 2019

the cooks when when you come back for a second plate cause you dropped the food again pic.twitter.com/NwMTD4UfRv — CISSÉ (@ogmurdaaa) December 17, 2019

A Twitter user wondered how did she manage to save her job, “Dropping and wasting all that food and breaking all those dishes how did you not get fired on the spot??? Lmaooo”