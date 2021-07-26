Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shein returns to India on Amazon Prime Day 2021: No wonder Netizens are having a field day!

The much-awaited Shein launch on the shopping website Amazon took place on its Prime Day sale 2021. The immensely popular Chinese shopping app which got banned in India after the Galwan valley clashes in Ladakh last year returned with stunning women's clothing choices. As soon as the announcement of its return came a few days back, girls cried tears of happiness and shared their excitement on social media. Yet again, the internet got filled with reactions in the form of hilarious memes, Instagram reels and men demanding the return of PubG. While many were happy with its comeback, there were others who complained how the prices of various tops, T-shirts, dresses and skirts were comparatively high than the original application.

Just in case, you missed all of it, have a look at some of the reactions here:

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court Friday sought response from the Centre and Amazon on a plea seeking to prohibit the re-entry of Chinese fashion brand 'Shein' in India through sale of its products on the digital marketplace. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice on the petition by on the ground that Shein was temporarily banned in India by the Centre last year for being prejudicial to the interest and sovereignty of India.

The court, however, refused to pass any interim order to stay the sale at this stage.