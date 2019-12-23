Three kids air-play guitars in viral video. Internet is in love

Monday, December 23, 2019
     
A video of three little boys giving a "performance" with their imaginary music instruments has gone viral. 

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 23, 2019 12:49 IST
The said clip has the boys humming guitar sounds -- in view of performing like rockstars. 

A video of three little boys giving a "performance" with their imaginary music instruments has gone viral. The short clip was shared by the Twitter handle Fit Bharat, with the caption, "Where will this Rock Band be playing on Saturday Night? We want to join them. #SaturdayThoughts."

The said clip has the boys humming guitar sounds -- in view of performing like rockstars. 

One of the boys has a wooden stick in his hand, which, we think, he treats like a guitar. The two other boys acts as if they are playing a guitar too.

The expression on their faces are the highpoint of this adorable video.

The tweet was flooded with comments and reactions as soon as it was posted.

One user wrote, "I will love to host them."

Another said, "This is newborn Band.. Loved the performance."

