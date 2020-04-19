Image Source : TWITTER Kenya Governor calls alcohol 'throat sanitiser', defends himself for adding it to Covid-19 relief packs

Mike Sonko, the governor of the Kenyan capital city Nairobi, has come under the scanner on social media after he has revealed that the government will provide Hennessy cognac bottles in the coronavirus relief packs. He confirmed to media on Tuesday that the COVID-19 relief care packages which will be distributed to the people will have a few small alcohol bottles, according to a report in CNN. He justified adding alcohol bottles to the care packages by calling them 'throat sanitiser'.

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Mike Sonko is seen saying, "I think from the research conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and various organizations, it has been believed that alcohol plays a major role in killing the coronavirus."

“We will have some small bottles of Hennessy in the food packs that we will be giving to our people…” - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko



Note: WHO warns that drinking alcohol does not protect you against COVID-19 and can be dangerous pic.twitter.com/vuSuVAb8dy — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 14, 2020

However, WHO has clearly stated that alcohol doesn't help in eradicating the novel coronavirus and has even recommended that people should reduce the consumption of alcohol. According to WHO, alcohol can hamper the immune system which can make a person more susceptible to the infection.

Image Source : TWITTER Kenya Governor calls alcohol 'throat sanitiser', defends himself for adding it to Covid-19 relief packs

As soon as Mike Sonko's video went viral, Twitterati was amazed by his decision and sparked reactions. One Twitter user said, "Creative politician award to Mike Sonko governor of #Nairobi, #Kenya He distributed #COVID19 care packages included food, other needs & cognac, #Hennessy. Sonko suggested the #WHO suggested alcohol helps kill #Coronavirus, the Hennessy would serve as a “Throat Sanitizer." Another said, "Everyone is hating on the governor of #Kenya for giving out bottles of Henny in Rona relief packages but come on, I want my government to be this cool...@MikeSonko hook it up!!!!" Check out more tweets here-

Everyone is hating on the governor of #Kenya for giving out bottles of Henny in Rona relief packages but come on, I want my government to be this cool...@MikeSonko hook it up!!!! — Bill Tracy (@BillTracyIV) April 17, 2020

Just A Buzz: The governor of KENYA's capital, NAIROBI, has distributed bottles of cognac to the poor, saying it protects against the coronavirus, although the drink's maker & government chided him for propagating a MYTH - Next thing, the Governor will see TARZAN in the trees — charles benjamin (@chaleeboh3131) April 17, 2020

There is alot of ignorance as regards preventing COVID19 in Africa, just heard a governor in Nairobi Kenya shared cognac to his people claiming it kills coronavirus, some Men for Naija go like that kind Governor ooooo — Owen Gee (@OfficialOwenGee) April 17, 2020

Meanwhile in Kenya 🇰🇪, Governor Mike Sonko sent residents a Coronavirus care package, which included HENNESSY in it 🥃 ! He called it “throat sanitizer” to fight the virus! He’s won my vote! 😃😂👍 pic.twitter.com/8EjcAqfQlG — Shawnasaurus Rex (@ShawnG927) April 18, 2020

Creative politician award to Mike Sonko governor of #Nairobi, #Kenya He distributed #COVID19 care packages included food, other needs & cognac, #Hennessy. Sonko suggested the #WHO suggested alcohol helps kill #Coronavirus, the Hennessy would serve as a “Throat Sanitizer.” ... — Delrish Moss (@Delrish_M) April 18, 2020

Well for many, Mike Sonko is turning out to be the coolest governor out there for distributing alcohol to the public.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage