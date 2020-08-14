Image Source : TWITTER/RHITESH711 Jai Hind! Indian flag to be hoisted at Canada's Niagara Falls on 74th Independence Day

The 74th Independence Day is just a day away and the people all over the country are filled with the feeling of patriotism. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations will definitely be slightly different however this will not stop anyone from becoming proud of the country's achievements. Adding on to your excitement, the world-famous Niagara Falls will have the flag hoisting ceremony on the evening of August 15. It will be for the very first time that the Indian Tricolour will be hoisted at the iconic Niagara Falls in Canada on Saturday. And as if it wasn't enough, the 'Tiranga' will also be featured at other significant locations in the country including over the 553-meter-high CN Tower, which happens to be the most striking building in Toronto.

The Indian Toronto Twitter handle tweeted, "Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Independence Day celebrations will be virtual this year. We request you to join us at 10am on our social media handles for live streaming of flag hoisting and to sing our national anthem together."

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Independence Day celebrations will be virtual this year. We request you to join us at 10am on our social media handles for live streaming of flag hoisting and to sing our national anthem together. pic.twitter.com/yHGjZGkpWV — IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) August 13, 2020

Not only this but a lot of events will take place on a virtual platform this year. One of those will showcase 10-minute videos comprising the culture and cuisine of the various parts of India, as part of a virtual Parade. This will feature cuisines from different parts of India as well recipes from celebrity chefs.

Not only this, India’s Consul General to Toronto Apoorva Srivastava told Hindustan Times, "It is a matter of great pride that this Independence Day, iconic locations like Niagara Falls, CN Tower and the Toronto sign will be illuminated in Indian tricolour."

She added that there will be a symbolic planting of 74 saplings in Brampton, which will be followed by a rally featuring cars displaying the Tricolour.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage