Indian Railways comes to rescue of a son, who couldn't contact his mother onboard a train

Indian Railways helps a son contact her mother onboard a train

Indian Railways' active social media presence helped a son to contact her mother, who was onboard the Ajmer-Sealdah express. The man took to Twitter to ask for help in order to get in touch with his mother.

The train had got delayed by over 12 hours. It was then when Sashwat, a Twitter user from Varanasi, posted a tweet tagging Indian Railways, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal to enquire about his mother, Shila Pandey.

Sir, I am unable to contact my mother Mrs.Shila Pandey. She is travelling in Ajmer-SDAH Express 12988 with starting date 28-09-2019 in Coach S5, the train is running late by 12 hours. Sir, please help me know if she is there alright.@PiyushGoyal@PiyushGoyalOffc @RailMinIndia — Sashwat (@curiou_s) September 29, 2019

The Railway Seva’s Twitter handle was quick to reply and asked the user to share the PNR and the contact number of the passenger. Sashwat replied: "I'm unaware of the PNR, but the ticket was booked from the IRCTC Rail Connect App with the Mobile No. 94xxxxxxxx , the e-ticket in the form of a SMS was received in the same."

I'm unaware of the PNR, but the ticket was booked from the IRCTC Rail Connect App with the Mobile No. 9415695943, the e-ticket in the form of a SMS was received in the same. — Sashwat (@curiou_s) September 29, 2019

The railways was quick to act. It contacted the ticket checker on the train and helped the passenger to get in touch with her son. The user thanked Indian Railways for helping him contact his mother.

Sashwat later thanked Indian Railways -- and it earned them a lot of respect and praise on Twitter.

बहुत खूब....... वास्तव में रेल सेवाओं में सुधार हो रहा है। बधाईयां — Shyam Mathur (@mathurshyam15) September 30, 2019

India railway is very serious in this matter. Thanks for your always immediate action. — Vishal Sharma (@vishal726) September 30, 2019