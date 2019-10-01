Tuesday, October 01, 2019
     
Indian Railways comes to rescue of a son, who couldn't contact his mother onboard a train

The train had got delayed by over 12 hours.

India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2019 14:00 IST
Representative News Image

Indian Railways helps a son contact her mother onboard a train

Indian Railways' active social media presence helped a son to contact her mother, who was onboard the Ajmer-Sealdah express. The man took to Twitter to ask for help in order to get in touch with his mother.

The train had got delayed by over 12 hours. It was then when Sashwat, a Twitter user from Varanasi, posted a tweet tagging Indian Railways, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal to enquire about his mother, Shila Pandey.

The Railway Seva’s Twitter handle was quick to reply and asked the user to share the PNR and the contact number of the passenger. Sashwat replied: "I'm unaware of the PNR, but the ticket was booked from the IRCTC Rail Connect App with the Mobile No. 94xxxxxxxx , the e-ticket in the form of a SMS was received in the same."

The railways was quick to act. It contacted the ticket checker on the train and helped the passenger to get in touch with her son. The user thanked Indian Railways for helping him contact his mother.

Sashwat later thanked Indian Railways -- and it earned them a lot of respect and praise on Twitter.

