Feeling low? See these hilarious memes on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's scene from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Just in case, you are having a bad day, we are here with home hilarious memes on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s scene from Karan Johar’s 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.' Just like Amrita Rao’s Jal Lijiye scene from her 2006 film Vivah, Twitterverse has now found another still which has been converted into funny memes for jokes. This particular picture has been taken from a scene in the film where SRK aka Rahul gives his commitment of marriage to Kajol aka Anjali soon after her father Alok Nath's death. Rahul reached the funeral ground and places his hand on her forehead giving her assurance amid heavy rainfall. This emotional scene has gone viral on the internet and Netizens have given a twist to the same by comparing the scenario with various situations of daily life.

For those unversed, the film apart from the two stars also featured biggies like-- Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in pivotal roles. Rani Mukherji made a special appearance as Rahul's friend. Without further-a-do, have a look at the meme fest taking place on the micro-blogging website:

Watch the trailer of KKKG here:

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Om Raut directorial 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' co-starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan. It broke various records at the box office. Apart from this, she even acted in the Netflix film 'Tribhanga.'

Speaking about SRK, his last screen appearance was in Anand L Rai's 'Zero' also featuring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Next up, he will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s 'Pathan' co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.