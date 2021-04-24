Captain America 4 confirmed just after The Falcon and The Winter Soldier finale, fans say 'best news'

Image Source : TWITTER/HAMDEANSANDWICH A still from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)'s phase four is full of surprises for sci-fi fans. Right after two blockbuster series, Wanda Vision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and the release Shang Chi trailer, Captain America 4 has been confirmed. "Captain America 4" is moving forward at Marvel Studios with "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" series writer Malcolm Spellman attached to pen the script. Spellman, who was the head writer and creator of the Disney+ and Marvel's series, will write the script with Dalan Musson, a staff writer on the same show, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Chris Evans played Captain America through his Steve Rogers' character in all the three films but at the end of the "Avengers: Endgame", he retired and handed his shield to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, whose story is mapped in the series along with Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier.

The news of Captain America 4 has left fans excited. All through the Saturday, hashtags 'Captain America 4' and 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' were among the top trends on Twitter. An excited Twitter reacted to the news by writing, "parents: who sold the house? me at the captain america 4 movie after bribing kevin feige to create the film." Another shared pictures from TFATWS writing, "CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 IS IN THE WORKS. WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE." A third one tweeted, "this is just the start of phase 4 and we are living for it! we saw wanda become THE SCARLET WITCH and we saw sam wilson become the new CAPTAIN AMERICA. phase 4 is such a serve!" Here's how Twitterverse celebrated the announcement:

The fourth "Captain America" is likely to continue to Wilson's story though there is no official update on the casting. No director is attached, and Evans’ involvement/return remains unconfirmed. Marvel was tight-lipped as usual, THR said. "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" has earned strong critical and fan reaction.

--with PTI inputs