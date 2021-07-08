ARMY can't stop cheering for BTS members as they turn supermodels for Louis Vuitton fashion film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BYUNKIM02825991 BTS in Louis Vuitton's fashion film

The Louis Vuitton designer surprised everyone with the release of a spin-off fashion film featuring the members of the world’s biggest boy band, BTS. The septet modelled for his fall/winter 2021 menswear collection. Back in April, the members of BTS became Vuitton house ambassadors Directed by Jeon Go-woon and Park Sye-young, the fashion film has Jin, Suga, j-Hope, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V wearing the brand's exclusive outfits designed by Abloh.

Sharing the video, Louis Vuitton wrote on Instagram, "Fashion Show with BTS. Envisioning hope. With a collection that aims to reverse predetermined stereotypes, @VirgilAbloh’s latest #LouisVuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2021 presentation in Seoul features pop icons and House Ambassadors @bts.bighitofficial."

Naturally, BTS fans, who call themselves ARMY have been overwhelmed with the film. They have been loudly cheering for the band members on social media sharing their excitement through tweets and Instagram posts. "Louis Vuitton ambassadors BTS look dashing modeling for the Menswear Fall/Winter Spin-Off collection," wrote a user, while another said, "The visuals, the aura, the charisma, the intense expressions, modelling seems to come naturally to Taehyung, every gesture and move tells a story. He's special." Here's how they reacted to this epic collaboration.

Meanwhile, the Korean boy band BTS' summer tune "Butter" continues its glorious run on the global stage. The song has now completed six weeks in a row as a chartbuster on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

According to MRC data, "Butter" amassed 28.3 million radio airplay audience impressions, up by two per cent, to dominate the music scene with their longest reigning number one song to date.

The Grammy nominated band is expected to release their new single "Permission to dance" that will be included in the CD single "Butter". Ed Sheeran as well as Steve Mac, Jenna Andrews and Johnny McDaid have participated in the making of this song.