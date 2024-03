Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamilisai Soundararajan had been serving as the Governor of Telangana as well as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry since 2021.

Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday tendered her resignation from the post of Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The development was confirmed by the Puducherry Raj Bhavan. According to reports, she is likely to contest the upcoming general elections.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.