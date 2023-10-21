Who will win in Greater Hyderabad, Upper and Lower regions in Telangana? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Telangana opinion poll: Who will win in Greater Hyderabad, Upper and Lower regions?

Telangana Assembly Election-India TV CNX opinion poll: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) may storm back to power in the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana. The results of the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll survey were telecast today (October 21) on the news channel.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 9 (Monday) announced that the Telangana Assembly polls 2023 are scheduled to be held on November 30 (Thursday). The counting of votes will be done on December 3 (Sunday).

As per the data of India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's BRS is going to retain power with a reduced majority this time.

In a House of 119 Assembly seats, BRS may win 70 seats, compared to 88 seats it had won five years ago in 2018. Congress may win 34 seats, compared to only 19 seats it had won five years back, says the opinion poll data. BJP, the third big contender in Telangana, may win only seven seats, compared to one seat it had won last time. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is also going to win seven seats. It had won the same number of seats last time in 2018. Only one remaining seat may go to independents clubbed as ‘Others’, compared to four seats they had won in 2018.

Here's the region-wise seat projection:

In Greater Hyderabad having 28 seats:

BRS may win 13

AIMIM may win seven

Congress may win five

BJP may win three seats

In Lower Telangana having 42 seats:

BRS may win 30 seats

Congress may win remaining 12 seats

In Upper Telangana having 49 seats:

BRS may win 27 seats

Congress may win 17 seats

BJP may win four seats

Others may win one seat

Data of Telangana Assembly Election Results 2018:

Total Seats: 119 (Majority: 60)

Here's the 'Vote Share' data:

TRS: 46.87%

Congress: 28.43%

AIMIM: 2.71%

TDP: 3.51%

BJP: 6.98%

AIFB: 0.77%

Independents: 3.25%

Telangana Assembly Election Results 2018:

Total Seats: 119 (Majority: 60)

Here's the 'Seat Share' data:

TRS: 88

Congress: 19

AIMIM: 07

TDP: 02

BJP: 01

AIFB: 01

Independents: 01

