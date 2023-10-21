KCR-led BRS to retain power with reduced majority in Telangana Assembly polls: India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

Follow us on Image Source : X/TELANGANACMO Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Telangana Opinion Poll: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is going to retain power with a reduced majority in next month's Assembly elections, says India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, results of the opinion poll were telecast today (October 21) on the news channel. The opinion poll projections show, in a House of 119 Assembly seats, the BRS may win 70 seats, compared to 88 seats it had won five years ago.

The Congress may win 34 seats, compared to only 19 seats it had won five years ago, says the survey. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the third big contender, may win only seven seats, compared to one seat it had won last time. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is also likely to win seven seats. It had won the same number of seats last time. Only one remaining seat may go to independents clubbed as ‘Others’, compared to four seats they had won in 2018.

Vote share projections show the BRS may get 43 per cent votes, the Congress may get 37 per cent, the BJP may get 11 per cent, the AIMIM may get 3 per cent and 'Others' may get 6 per cent votes.

REGION-WISE SEAT PROJECTIONS

Region-wise, India TV-CNX poll projections show:

In Greater Hyderabad having 28 seats, the BRS may win 13, the AIMIM may win seven, the Congress may win five and the BJP may win three seats.

In Lower Telangana having 42 seats, the BRS may win 30 seats leaving the remaining 12 seats to the Congress.

In Upper Telangana having 49 seats, the BRS may win 27 seats, the Congress may win 17 seats, the BJP may win four and the remaining single seat may go to 'Others'.

MAIN ISSUE IN ELECTION

24 per cent of voters said unemployment is the main issue in this election.

23 per cent said corruption is the main issue, while 21 per cent said development is the main issue for them.

15 per cent of voters said price rise is the main issue, while 10 per cent said nationalism is the top issue for them.

