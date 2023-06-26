We will contest next assembly elections in Telangana: Owaisi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Owaisi says AIMIM will contest next Assembly elections in Telangana

Owaisi on 2023 Assembly polls: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday (June 26) said that his party will contest the next Assembly elections in the state slated later this year and added that the number of seats it will fight on will be declared later.

"We will contest the next assembly elections in the state. How many seats will be contested? I will tell you at the time of the elections,” Owaisi said.

Owaisi, who reached the Nizamabad jail to meet 2 AIMIM Councillor and Workers of Bodhan who were arrested for allegedly confronting a BRS legislator Mohammed Shakil Aamir on June 16, said that the case against them is false and the KCR government will have to bear the brunt of this in the elections.

“This case is false, they are being oppressed. The current government will have to bear the brunt of this in the elections..." he said.

AIMIM's performance in last Assembly elections

Notably, Owaisi-led party had won 7 seats in the 2018 Telangana Assembly polls and the TRS (now BRS) had secured 88 seats, thus leading to the return of CM KCR for the second term.

In the last Assembly elections, the Congress seat share had reduced from 21 to 19 while AIMIM won 7 seats. On the other hand, the BJP which attempted to form the government could only open its account with one seat. The party's seat share dropped from 5 to 1.

If AIMIM decides to contest outside the Old City, there could be a shift of the political landscape which may have an impact on the distribution of seats of the top political parties.

The BJP is exuding confidence in winning Telangana while CM KCR and his party are confident of retaining power. KCR, who became the chief minister for the second term in 2018, renamed his party from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi last year, as part of his national ambitions calling it a 'national party'.



