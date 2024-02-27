Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Telangana: 20-year-old engineering student dies by suicide in Hyderabad.

Telangana news: A 20-year-old engineering student allegedly died by suicide at his house here, even as family members today (February 27) alleged that he took the extreme step due to harassment from executives of an online loan app over repayment. The deceased, who was a BTech third-year student, hanged himself from the ceiling fan on Monday (February 26) when nobody else was in the house, police said, adding that they are also investigating the allegations of harassment by the loan app executives.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the student had borrowed from his friends and other students in the college apart from the online loan app. He had also lost money playing online games and was reportedly upset about the financial debts, they said.

Family alleges harassment by loan app executives

According to his father, he had repaid Rs 3 lakh of the loan amount. The family members said that despite clearing the loans, agents from the app were harassing by calling other family members and relatives for repayment. Following this, the boy died by suicide.

"We are investigating that also," a police official at Gudimalkapur Police Station said, over allegations of harassment by loan app agents. Police haven't found a suicide note, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

(With agencies inputs)

