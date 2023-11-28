You are close to my heart, use your power to bring change: Sonia Gandhi's message to Telangana people

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Former Congress chief and party's patriarch Sonia Gandhi in a message for poll-bound Telangana told people that she was not able to visit the state but people there are close to her heart. She asked them to use their power to bring change in the upcoming Assembly election.

In her message, the Congress leader said she could not come there but they all are very close to her heart. Her love for them is beyond words. Today, with folded hands, I want to say something to you. I want to see the dream of the mother of martyred sons fulfilled... she wants their dreams to come true and give them a true and honest government.

"By calling me Sonia Amma, you have given me immense respect and respect. Considered me like a mother... I will always be grateful to you for this love and respect and will remain dedicated to you forever. I request my sisters, mothers, sons, daughters, brothers of Telangana... this time, use all your power to bring change, vote for Congress," Sonia Gandhi said.

