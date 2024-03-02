Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP names 9 candidates for Telangana, G Kishan Reddy to contest from Secunderabad seat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP names 9 candidates for Telangana; Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to contest from Secunderabad seat.

Lok Sabha polls 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (March 2) released its first list of 195 candidates, including nine from Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy will contest from Secunderabad constituency, while BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar will contest from Karimnagar.

With this, the party has replaced nine candidates on its first list, which include Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zaheerabad, Secunderabad, Chevella, Hyderabad, Bhongir, Malkajigiri, and Nagar Kurnool Lok Sabha constituencies. Out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the saffron party announced nine candidates, who are mentioned below.

Karimnagar - Bandi Sanjay KumarNizamabad - Arvind DharmapuriZaheerabad - Bibi PatilSecunderabad - G Kishan ReddyChevella - Konda Visveshwar ReddyHyderabad - Mrs Dr MadhavilaBhongir - Boora Narsaiah GoudMalkajigiri - Etala RajenderNagar Kurnool (SC) - P Bharat. The BJP on Saturday unveiled its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, encompassing 16 States and 2 Union Territories, with a total of 195 nominees.

The first list of candidates includes 34 ministers from both the Union and state levels, along with the name of the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The announced names included those for 51 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 20 in West Bengal, and five in Delhi. 28 women, and 47 young leaders in BJP's first list of Lok Sabha candidates for 16 States and Union Territories.

BJP fields 12 candidates from Kerala including two ministers, actor Suresh Gopi

In a bid to make inroads into Kerala's tough political environment, the BJP on Saturday fielded actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi and Union Ministers of State V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar from the Thrissur, Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram constituencies respectively, where the party claims to have a significant vote share.

Besides them, the other prominent candidate fielded by BJP in Kerala is Anil K Antony, son of Congress veteran and former Union minister A K Antony, who will contest from the Pathanamthitta constituency.

Gopi was sworn in as a Rajya Sabha MP after being nominated by the President of India in the category of eminent citizens under Article 80 of the Indian Constitution in 2016.

The actor later contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as a BJP candidate from the Thrissur constituency, but could only manage to come third behind the Congress and CPI candidates. The BJP is hoping to capitalise on his star status by fielding him from Thrissur again.

Muraleedharan, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra in 2018. Prior to that, from 2006 to 2010, he was the state vice president of the BJP. After that, he served as the state president twice, from 2010 to 2013 and 2013 to 2015. In 2019, he was appointed as the Government Deputy Chief Whip in the Rajya Sabha.

Chandrasekhar is the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology. He was an independent Rajya Sabha MP representing Karnataka from 2006 to 2018 and was re-elected to the upper House again for a third six-year term in 2018 from the same state as a BJP member.

Chandrasekhar, who is also an entrepreneur and technocrat, has also served as the national spokesperson of the BJP and vice-chairman of the Kerala unit of the NDA.

Anil, who was the former head of the Kerala Congress digital media cell, had joined the BJP after criticising the grand old party over its stand on the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is presently the national secretary and national spokesperson of the BJP.

BJP 1st list of candidates

Union ministers whose names have been announced by the BJP in the first list of candidates include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Bhupender Yadav, Mansukh Mandaviya, Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arjun Ram Meghwal, G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Munda and Smriti Irani. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fight from Varanasi, Home Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya from Porbandar, Sarbananda Sonowal from Dibrugarh.

