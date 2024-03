Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO BRS chief KCR

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As part of its alliance with the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will be contesting on two seats, out of the total of 17 constituencies in Telangana in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao announced that Nagarkurnool and Hyderabad Lok Sabha seats will be given to BSP.

