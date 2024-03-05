Lok Sabha elections 2024: KCR announces BRS-BSP alliance, discussions on seat-sharing formula soon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BRS chief KCR

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief and former Telangana chief minister KCR on Tuesday (March 5) announced his party's alliance with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He said that the two parties have worked together on several aspects and will decide regarding the seat-sharing.

"We have decided that BRS and BSP will fight the next parliamentary elections together. We have worked together on many aspects. We will decide tomorrow on how many seats to contest. I haven't talked to Mayawati yet. I have only spoken to RS Praveen Kumar," KCR said while making the announcement.

BSP leader RS Praveen said, "Nice to meet KCR. There is a conspiracy to destroy the Constitution. There is a need to stop both Congress and BJP together in the country. Our (BRS and BSP) friendship will completely change Telangana," he said,

Notably, KCR's BRS was not a part of the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc and would have gone into the elections on its own. However, with the announcement of the alliance with the BSP, Telangana is likely to witness a triangular contest in the Lok Sabha elections.

The ruling Congress will be up against BJP and BRS-BSP alliance in the elections.

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

In Congress-ruled Telangana, Congress may win nine seats, BJP may win five seats, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) may win only two seats, and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM may win only one seat, says the survey.

Region-wise projections:

Greater Hyderabad Total 4 (BJP 1, BRS 1, Congress 1, AIMIM 1), Lower Telangana Total 6 (Congress 4, BJP 1, BRS 1), Upper Telangana Total 7 (Congress 4, BJP 3).