Telangana official weeps on camera after being caught taking Rs 84000 bribe | WATCH

An Executive Engineer, Tribal Welfare Engineering Department, Tribal Bhawan, Hyderabad, was caught red-handed by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths in her office when she was accepting a bribe of Rs 84,000. Interestingly, the engineer broke down on camera which went viral.

According to the ACB, the arrest followed a complaint from an individual who accused K Jaga Jyothi of taking a bribe in exchange for an official favour. Acting on a tip off, the ACB conducted a swift operation and captured the official in the act of receiving the specified. amount. The official favour pertains to construction of Juvenile Boys Hostel building and submission of bills for the work done by the complainant, sources said.

According to reports, K Jaga Jyothi, underwent the phenolphthalein test, with her right-hand fingers testing positive. When phenolphthalein, a chemical compound, breaks down, it turns pink, making it a valuable tool in catching bribe recipients. When someone handles marked bills or documents, traces of the solution stick to their hands, and the pink colour appears upon contact with a mild base.

Meanwhile, in an announcement late last night, ACB Director General CV Anand said, "Subsequent searches led to recovery of Rs 65 lakh in cash and 4 kg of gold at his residence." This is a huge amount of money recently recovered from an engineer.

